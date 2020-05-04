Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, HUL, TechM, Maruti, IndiGo, GE Power

Here’s a list of top stocks that could be in news in today’s trading session:

HUL: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a decline of 3.93% in consolidated profit to ₹1,512 crore for the fourth quarter, impacted by the covid crisis from mid-March. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,574 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal.

RIL: The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹6,348 crore in the March quarter, a 39% decline from ₹10,362 crore a year ago. Separately, it plans to raise ₹53,215 crore by selling shares to existing investors, the biggest such fundraising by a company in India, as the energy conglomerate aims to wipe off its debt.

Tech Mahindra: IT services firm Tech Mahindra reported 29% dip in March quarter consolidated net profit at ₹803.9 crore owing to narrowing of margins due to factors including a surge in covid-19 related costs. For the 2019-20 financial year, the Mahindra group company reported 6.15% decline in net profit at ₹4,033 crore. In December quarter, the profit stood at ₹1,145.9 crore.

SpiceJet, IndiGo: After the home ministry extended the ongoing lockdown for two more weeks beyond 3 May, the civil aviation regulator, on Saturday, issued a circular extending the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till 17 May.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The insurer reported 23.8% jump in net profit in the March quarter at ₹282 crore on lower motor claims even as it suffered losses in stock markets which plunged 30% in the quarter.

Automobile companies: Several leading automakers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and others have reported zero domestic sales for April due to the lockdown. Industry bodies have appealed to the home ministry to allow the companies to resume operations in complete unison.

GE Power India: The company, after obtaining requisite permissions has resumed manufacturing operations at its Durgapur factory, to the extent permitted by the local administration, it said in a regulatory filing.

SBI, ICICI Bank, BoB and Axis Bank: Fitch Ratings has downgraded the viability rating (VR) of State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Axis Bank by one notch each, citing the impact of covid-19 on operating environment.

IDFC First Bank: The board of directors of the IDFC First Bank on Friday approved raising fresh equity capital of ₹2,000 crore from investors, including its promoter and a Warburg Pincus firm.

Coal India: State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday reported 11% decline in production to 40.38 million tonnes in April. The company had posted a total production of 45.30 million tonnes in the corresponding month of the previous financial year, CIL said in a BSE filing.

