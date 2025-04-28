Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, IDFC First Bank, IRFC, Adani Green among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. IRFC, Ultratech Cement, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, TVS Motor Shares of IRFC, Ultratech Cement, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, TVS Motor are likely to be in the focus as these companies are set to announce their Q4 results.

Reliance Industries Reliance has posted a robust fourth-quarter profit, with its bottom line increasing by 2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹19,407 crore, surpassing the Street’s expectation of ₹18,471 crore.

IDFC First Bank IDFC First Bank posted a 58% year-on-year decline in its standalone net profit for the March quarter, reaching ₹304 crore compared to ₹724 crore in the same period last year.

India Cements India Cements reported a consolidated net profit of ₹19 crore for the quarter ending in March, compared to a loss of ₹50 crore in the same period last year.

Hindustan Zinc Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of the Vedanta group, plans to venture into potash mining and is targeting a block in Rajasthan that is also likely to contain lithium reserves.

RailTel Corporation of India The company has secured a work order valued at ₹90.08 crore from the Institute of Road Transport.

L&T Finance L&T Finance reported a 15% year-on-year increase in net profit, totaling ₹636.2 crore in Q4, up from ₹553.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

GAIL GAIL and CONCOR have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the use of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as an alternative fuel for the logistics industry.

JSW Steel On July 1, 2024, JSW Steel Coated Products (JSWSCPL), a subsidiary of the company, submitted a resolution plan as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process for Colour Roof India. The Committee of Creditors has approved the plan and recognized JSWSCPL as the successful resolution applicant.

