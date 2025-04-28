Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, IDFC First Bank, IRFC, Adani Green among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Apr 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, IDFC First Bank, IRFC, Adani Green among shares in focus today.
Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, IDFC First Bank, IRFC, Adani Green among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

IRFC, Ultratech Cement, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, TVS Motor

Shares of IRFC, Ultratech Cement, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, TVS Motor are likely to be in the focus as these companies are set to announce their Q4 results.

Reliance Industries

Reliance has posted a robust fourth-quarter profit, with its bottom line increasing by 2% year-on-year (YoY) to 19,407 crore, surpassing the Street’s expectation of 18,471 crore.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank posted a 58% year-on-year decline in its standalone net profit for the March quarter, reaching 304 crore compared to 724 crore in the same period last year.

India Cements

India Cements reported a consolidated net profit of 19 crore for the quarter ending in March, compared to a loss of 50 crore in the same period last year.

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of the Vedanta group, plans to venture into potash mining and is targeting a block in Rajasthan that is also likely to contain lithium reserves.

RailTel Corporation of India

The company has secured a work order valued at 90.08 crore from the Institute of Road Transport.

L&T Finance

L&T Finance reported a 15% year-on-year increase in net profit, totaling 636.2 crore in Q4, up from 553.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

GAIL

GAIL and CONCOR have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the use of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as an alternative fuel for the logistics industry.

JSW Steel

On July 1, 2024, JSW Steel Coated Products (JSWSCPL), a subsidiary of the company, submitted a resolution plan as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process for Colour Roof India. The Committee of Creditors has approved the plan and recognized JSWSCPL as the successful resolution applicant.

Zydus Lifesciences

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:28 Apr 2025, 08:10 AM IST
