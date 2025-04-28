Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, IDFC First Bank, IRFC, Adani Green among shares in focus today.

Shares of IRFC, Ultratech Cement, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, TVS Motor are likely to be in the focus as these companies are set to announce their Q4 results.
Reliance has posted a robust fourth-quarter profit, with its bottom line increasing by 2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹19,407 crore, surpassing the Street’s expectation of ₹18,471 crore.
IDFC First Bank posted a 58% year-on-year decline in its standalone net profit for the March quarter, reaching ₹304 crore compared to ₹724 crore in the same period last year.
India Cements reported a consolidated net profit of ₹19 crore for the quarter ending in March, compared to a loss of ₹50 crore in the same period last year.
Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of the Vedanta group, plans to venture into potash mining and is targeting a block in Rajasthan that is also likely to contain lithium reserves.
The company has secured a work order valued at ₹90.08 crore from the Institute of Road Transport.
L&T Finance reported a 15% year-on-year increase in net profit, totaling ₹636.2 crore in Q4, up from ₹553.9 crore in the same quarter last year.
GAIL and CONCOR have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the use of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as an alternative fuel for the logistics industry.
On July 1, 2024, JSW Steel Coated Products (JSWSCPL), a subsidiary of the company, submitted a resolution plan as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process for Colour Roof India. The Committee of Creditors has approved the plan and recognized JSWSCPL as the successful resolution applicant.
On July 1, 2024, JSW Steel Coated Products (JSWSCPL), a subsidiary of the company, submitted a resolution plan as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process for Colour Roof India. The Committee of Creditors has approved the plan and recognized JSWSCPL as the successful resolution applicant.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.