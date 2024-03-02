Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Zee, Trent, Vodafone Idea
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus in today's special trading session:
Reliance Industries: The consolidation of Walt Disney's and Reliance's media assets in India, valued at $8.5 billion, could trigger rigorous antitrust examination due to their combined market influence. Legal experts are raising red flags about the merged entity's robust cricket broadcasting rights portfolio and its potential effects on advertisers. The merger would position Disney-Reliance as India's top television entity with 120 channels, significantly ahead of its nearest competitor, Zee, which has 50 channels. Analysts predict that the majority stakeholder, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, will command a 35% share of India's television viewership. India's anti-trust watchdog is expected to scrutinize the overall television landscape closely, with particular attention to cricket rights, as they assess the market share and power of the newly formed entity.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started