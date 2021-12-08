Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, L&T, Hindustan Zinc

SpiceJet Ltd: Has said it is hopeful of a favourable outcome of its proposed appeal against a winding up petition ordered by the Madras high court. The HC had ordered winding up of the airline on a petition filed by Credit Suisse over unpaid dues of $24 million. It had also directed an official liquidator to take over the assets of the airline. The order was subsequently stayed for three weeks following a plea by the airline and on the condition that it deposits $5 million with the court within two weeks.

