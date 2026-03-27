Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, LIC, IREDA among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday, tracking weak global cues amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and rising concerns over inflation.

Trends in GIFT Nifty also point to a subdued start, with the index trading around the 23,112 level, reflecting a discount of nearly 188 points compared to the previous close of Nifty futures.

“The Indian equity market is likely to open on a weak note, with sentiment driven by a mix of global uncertainty, macro pressures, and continued institutional selling. The environment remains highly volatile and event-driven. The US–Iran conflict continues to be a key overhang. While there are intermittent signs of de-escalation, the risk of renewed escalation persists, keeping markets highly sensitive to geopolitical developments,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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In the previous session on Wednesday, the Indian stock market extended its rally for the second straight day and ended with strong gains. The Sensex surged 1,205.00 points, or 1.63%, to settle at 75,273.45, while the Nifty 50 climbed 394.05 points, or 1.72%, to close at 23,306.45.

Stocks to watch Amid backdrop of de-escalation in US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday, March 27, 2026 —

Reliance Industries The company, in an exchange filing on Thursday, refuted media reports of buying Iranian crude oil, calling them baseless, factually incorrect, and misleading.

LIC Life Insurance Corporation of India on Wednesday informed the exchanges that it has received a demand order pertaining to income tax and interest. The company said the order can be challenged before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).

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Infosys The digital services and consulting firm has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Optimum Healthcare IT, a KLAS-recognised healthcare IT digital transformation and consulting company based in Florida, for $465 million, along with Stratus Global for $95 million.

IREDA Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.6 per share for FY26. The record date to determine eligible shareholders has been set as April 2, 2026.

Azad Engineering The company has entered into a long-term agreement, including a pricing arrangement, with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) for a period of eight years to supply advanced, highly engineered hot-section nozzle vane segments used in gas turbine engines.

Chennai Petroleum State-owned Chennai Petroleum Corporation on Thursday announced an interim dividend of ₹8 per share for the financial year 2026.

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Bharat Dynamics The company is in the process of setting up two new manufacturing facilities in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

These expansions are aligned with its existing order book of nearly ₹26,000 crore, along with additional orders worth ₹15,000 crore expected in FY 2026–27.

Sadhav Engineering Sadbhav Engineering Limited has signed a Master Restructuring Agreement (MRA) with the majority of its consortium lenders as part of its debt restructuring plan.

NHPC The board has approved a borrowing plan to raise up to ₹8,000 crore in debt during FY 2026–27. The funds will be mobilised through non-convertible corporate bonds issued in one or more tranches via private placement, and/or through term loans or external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

HFCL The board has approved the establishment of a preform manufacturing facility through the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, HFCL Technologies, with a total investment of ₹580 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.