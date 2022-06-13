Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, M&M, LIC, Coal India, BPCL, Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) is raising ₹15,000 crore from a clutch of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI), in one of the largest corporate loan agreements in recent times. Jindal Steel Odisha Ltd, a wholly owned unit of Naveen Jindal-promoted JSPL, is raising the long-term loan, which will help it partly finance the ₹22,500 crore capacity expansion at Angul in Odisha, with parent JSPL bringing in the rest as equity. JSPL will also provide a corporate guarantee for the loan.

