Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Reliance Industries The company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Nauyaan Tradings (NTPL), has finalized the acquisition of a 74% equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard (NSPL) from Welspun Corp for ₹382.73 crore. As a result, NSPL is now a step-down subsidiary of the company. Before the acquisition, NTPL had extended an unsecured loan of ₹93.66 crore to NSPL on an arm's-length basis.

Adani Enterprises Cococart Ventures Private Limited, a step-down subsidiary, established “Cococart International-FZCO” in Dubai, UAE, on March 21, 2025. The entity has not yet begun its business operations.

NCC The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance for a ₹1,480.34 crore project from Bihar Medical Services & Infrastructure Corporation. The project includes redeveloping a medical college and hospital, along with other structures, at the existing Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) campus in Laheriasarai, Darbhanga.

Mahindra & Mahindra The company has announced a price increase of up to 3% on its SUVs and commercial vehicles, effective April 1. The price hike will vary across different models. This adjustment comes as a response to rising costs driven by inflation and higher commodity prices.

Raymond The Board has sanctioned an investment of up to ₹65 crore through redeemable preference shares, to be allocated in one or more tranches, in Ten X Realty East, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The funds will be used for executing a redevelopment project by Ten X.

CG Power Axiro Semiconductor Private Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of the company, established Axiro Semiconductor (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. in China on March 20, 2025.

Dr Reddy's Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. USA, a subsidiary of the company, has finalized the sale of all issued and outstanding membership interests in its wholly owned subsidiary, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Louisiana LLC, including its manufacturing facility in Shreveport, Louisiana. Consequently, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Louisiana LLC is no longer a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Apollo Hospitals Apollo Healthco (AHL), a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals, is set to acquire an additional 11.2% stake in Keimed Pvt Ltd from promoter Shobana Kamineni for ₹625.43 crore. Additionally, AHL will make a primary investment of ₹99.99 crore in Keimed.

Power Grid Corporation of India The company has acquired SPVs Fatehgarh II and Barmer I PS Transmission, along with Chitradurga Bellary REZ Transmission, through the bidding process managed by PFC Consulting for ₹26.57 crore. The Fatehgarh II and Barmer I PS Transmission project involves ICT augmentation at both existing and under-construction substations in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the Chitradurga Bellary REZ Transmission project includes setting up new 765/400/220kV pooling substations near Davangere/Chitradurga and Bellary, constructing 765kV & 400kV D/C transmission lines, and upgrading existing substations and transmission lines in Karnataka.

Power Finance Corporation The company's subsidiary, PFC Consulting, has established two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) – NES Dharashiv Transmission and NES Navi Mumbai Transmission. NES Dharashiv Transmission will implement a network expansion project in Maharashtra to facilitate the evacuation of renewable energy from Dharashiv, while NES Navi Mumbai Transmission will develop a network expansion plan to support data center power needs in Navi Mumbai. Additionally, Parminder Chopra, the current CMD of Power Finance Corporation, has been given additional responsibility as CMD of REC for three months, effective immediately.