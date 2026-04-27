Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, Paytm, Sun Pharma among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended with steep losses on Friday as rising crude oil prices and intensifying tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The Sensex tumbled 999.79 points, or 1.29%, to settle at 76,664.21, while the Nifty 50 declined 275.10 points, or 1.14%, to close at 23,897.95.

However, the market is likely to snap its losing streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening on Monday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,108 mark, reflecting a premium of about 185 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are expected to remain cautious and volatile amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty. Ongoing ambiguity around US–Iran tensions and broader developments in the Middle East continues to weigh on risk sentiment, particularly given concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude remains elevated, trading in the $105–108 per barrel range, and continues to act as a key overhang on market sentiment,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these are the top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Monday, April 27 -

Coal India, UltraTech Cement, Adani Total Gas, SBI Cards and Payment Services Shares of Coal India, UltraTech Cement, Adani Total Gas, SBI Cards and Payment Services will remain in focus as companies will release their Q4 results 2026 today.

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries, owned by Mukesh Ambani, reported a 13% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹16,971 crore for the fourth quarter on Friday.

Sun Pharma India’s largest drugmaker announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire US-listed Organon, aiming to drive long-term value creation and strengthen its business leverage through complementary portfolios.

Axis Bank Axis Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹7,071 crore for the March quarter, compared with ₹7,118 crore in the same period last year, reflecting a slight decline of 0.64%.

IDFC First Bank IDFC First Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹319 crore for the March quarter, compared to ₹304 crore in the same period last year, marking a 5% YoY increase.

Paytm The Reserve Bank of India has revoked the banking licence of the company’s associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank, with effect from April 24. As a result, Paytm Payments Bank is no longer permitted to carry out any banking operations.

NTPC As part of its strategy to diversify into new energy sources, state-run NTPC plans to establish two 700 MW nuclear power units in Bihar’s Banka district, with the project expected to require an investment of approximately ₹25,000 crore.

Adani Green Adani Green is planning to invest around ₹15,000 crore in the current financial year to expand its battery energy storage capacity by over 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh), as it shifts focus toward providing dependable, dispatchable clean energy in line with India’s rapidly advancing energy transition.

Manappuram Finance The company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Saturday that Sebi has issued an administrative warning to Manappuram Finance Chairman and Managing Director, VP Nandakumar, over delays in reporting share pledge transactions.

Hindustan Petroleum Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) said that repair and restoration work at the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) is currently in progress and is likely to be completed within the next 3–4 weeks after the fire incident earlier this month, according to a social media post on X.