Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Shriram Finance, UPL, Vodafone Idea, PB Fintech
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, February 29:
Reliance Industries: On February 28, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and global media giant Walt Disney, announced their decision to merge their media operations in India. This merger will create a media powerhouse valued at ₹70,352 crore. As part of this agreement, Viacom18’s media business will be integrated into Star India through a court-approved arrangement, the conglomerate said in an exchange filing. After completion of this deal, Reliance will hold a 16.34% stake in the joint venture, Viacom 46.82%, and Disney will hold 36.84%. Nita Mukesh Ambani will be the chairperson of the JV, with Uday Shankar as vice-chairperson.
