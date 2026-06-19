Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Despite significant volatility, benchmark indices extended their winning streak for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday, June 18, ending the day in positive territory. Softer crude oil prices, following the US-Iran peace agreement, helped offset concerns arising from the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance.

The BSE Sensex closed at 77,410, gaining 254 points, or 0.33%, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled at 24,168, up 82 points, or 0.34%, from the previous close.

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“Indian equity markets advanced for a fifth consecutive day, supported by improving global risk sentiment following the formal signing of the U.S.–Iran peace deal and continued weakness in crude oil prices. The combination of easing geopolitical uncertainty and lower energy costs continued to underpin investor confidence, outweighing concerns stemming from the Federal Reserve's cautious policy outlook. The Nifty opened flat and remained largely range-bound through the session before late buying interest lifted the index higher, allowing it to close in positive territory and extend its recent winning streak,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Amid stock market rally, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Reliance Industries Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 19, with investors keenly awaiting updates on the group's new energy initiatives, developments regarding the proposed listing of Jio Platforms, and its capital deployment strategy across various businesses.

Wipro The IT services giant announced the successful completion of a large, multi-year data center migration project for METRO AG, a leading global food wholesale company. In a separate development, the company said it will acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services Private Ltd, increasing its total ownership in the firm to 80%.

Tata Motors The domestic automobile manufacturer on Thursday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to support the Government of India’s initiative aimed at replacing ageing trucks and buses across the Delhi-NCR region.

HDFC Bank The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved an extension of Keki Mistry’s term as interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank, allowing him to continue in the role until September 18, 2026.

Bharat Forge Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL), the defence arm of Bharat Forge Ltd., has entered into a strategic partnership with US military vehicle maker AM General. The agreement was signed at the Eurosatory defence exhibition held in Paris.

Infosys The American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Infosys witnessed sharp selling pressure on Thursday after Accenture trimmed its annual revenue growth forecast. Infosys ADRs dropped more than 7% on 18 June.

Bosch Home Comfort Bosch Global Software Technologies, a promoter of Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd, on Thursday (June 18) exercised the oversubscription option in its ongoing Offer for Sale (OFS), raising the total offer size to 21.67 lakh equity shares, representing 7.97% of the company's paid-up equity share capital.

HCL Tech The company announced on Thursday, June 18, the launch of an AI Innovation Zone in Chennai to support enterprises in building and deploying Intel-powered artificial intelligence products and HCLTech’s AI-driven solutions.

Amber Enterprises The company announced on Thursday that it has signed a manufacturing partnership with Oppo Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd. to produce smartphones for the Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme brands in India.

Diamond Power Infrastructure The company’s board has approved raising up to ₹2,000 crore via a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), subject to the necessary shareholder and regulatory clearances.