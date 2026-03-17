Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, RVNL among 10 shares in focus on Tuesday - March 17

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, building on gains from the previous session, supported by a rally in global markets, even as caution persists due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Asian markets traded in the green, while the US stock market advanced overnight, driven by strength in technology and AI-linked stocks.

“Indian equities are expected to open on a positive note today, supported by firm global cues. Early indications from Gift Nifty, which opened around 23,525, signal a higher start for domestic markets after the recent corrective phase. Global sentiment improved overnight as easing crude oil prices supported risk appetite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed nearly 400 points higher, snapping a three-week losing streak as crude oil retreated below the $95 per barrel mark,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

On Monday, domestic equities ended with strong gains, aided by late buying in financial, auto, and FMCG stocks, despite lingering geopolitical concerns. The Sensex surged 938.93 points, or 1.26%, to settle at 75,502.85, while the Nifty 50 rose 257.70 points, or 1.11%, to close at 23,408.80.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 —

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday announced that it has entered into a binding long-term agreement to supply green ammonia to South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corporation, marking one of the largest deals globally in the emerging green fuels space.

Tata Motors Tata Motors announced a price hike of up to 1.5% for its commercial vehicles, effective April 1, to partly offset rising commodity prices and input costs.

RVNL The PSU has secured a letter of acceptance (LoA) from NMDC Ltd for a ₹95.27 crore contract to carry out the refurbishment of permanent railway tracks and associated infrastructure in Chhattisgarh.

Ola Electric According to PTI reports, Ola Electric has initiated plans to raise ₹2,000 crore by divesting a stake in its battery subsidiary, Ola Cell Technologies (OCT).

Sun Pharma Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to broaden the therapeutic use of its innovative drug Ilumya for treating adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

RailTel Corporation of India The telecom infrastructure company has secured a ₹42.63 crore work order, inclusive of taxes, from the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated for the New Core Link under the National Knowledge Network (NKN) project.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation The mining company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NMDC Ltd to explore potential collaboration opportunities in the rare earth elements (REE) sector.

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Power Mech Projects The company has won a ₹709.56 crore contract from Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd for providing operations and maintenance services at a major thermal power plant in Maharashtra.

Zydus Lifesciences The company’s US-based subsidiary, Sentynl Therapeutics Inc., is set to enter into an agreement with PRG S&T, a South Korean firm focused on developing treatments for rare genetic disorders, to license its investigational drug Progerinin (SLC-D011) for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome.