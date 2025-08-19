Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, Vedanta, LIC, GMR Airports among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Reliance Industries Reliance Consumer has forayed into the healthy functional beverages segment by acquiring a majority stake in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages.

Vedanta Vedanta’s board will meet on August 21 to discuss a second interim dividend. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as August 27.

Vodafone Idea The debt-ridden company is actively seeking alternative, non-banking funding sources to support its capital expenditure (capex) plans, as ongoing uncertainty over adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues continues to stall discussions with conventional lenders.

Hindustan Zinc On Monday, Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta, announced plans to establish a 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant as part of its broader strategy to double production capacity.

Glenmark Pharma According to the US health regulator, pharmaceutical companies Glenmark, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, and Sun Pharma are pulling back certain products from the US market due to manufacturing-related problems.

GMR Airports The company announced that it has issued a notice for the voluntary redemption of its non-convertible bonds (NCBs), in accordance with the terms outlined in the bond trust deed dated November 17, 2023.

Trent Burnt Toast, Trent’s youth-oriented fashion brand, has entered Gujarat by opening its first store in Surat.

Tata Steel Tata Steel’s subsidiary, Tata Steel Advanced Materials (TSAML), has approved the sale of its entire 90% equity stake and 100% preference stake in Ceramat (CPL) to Lionstead Applied Materials, a wholly owned unit of Lionstead Ventures LLP.

Escorts Kubota The farm and construction equipment company announced that the Excise & Taxation Officer, Faridabad (East), Haryana, has approved a refund of ₹46.37 crore against its total claim of ₹46.67 crore filed under Rule 89(1) of the Haryana GST Act, 2017.

ONGC ONGC Energy Centre Trust (OECT), the R&D division of ONGC, has signed an agreement with Engineers India Ltd (EIL) to set up a Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant at ONGC’s Kuthalam gas collection facility in the Cauvery Asset, Tamil Nadu.