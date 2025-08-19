Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, Vedanta, LIC, GMR Airports among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Reliance Industries

Reliance Consumer has forayed into the healthy functional beverages segment by acquiring a majority stake in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages.

Vedanta

Vedanta’s board will meet on August 21 to discuss a second interim dividend. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as August 27.

Vodafone Idea

The debt-ridden company is actively seeking alternative, non-banking funding sources to support its capital expenditure (capex) plans, as ongoing uncertainty over adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues continues to stall discussions with conventional lenders.

Hindustan Zinc

On Monday, Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta, announced plans to establish a 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant as part of its broader strategy to double production capacity.

Glenmark Pharma

According to the US health regulator, pharmaceutical companies Glenmark, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, and Sun Pharma are pulling back certain products from the US market due to manufacturing-related problems.

GMR Airports

The company announced that it has issued a notice for the voluntary redemption of its non-convertible bonds (NCBs), in accordance with the terms outlined in the bond trust deed dated November 17, 2023.

Trent

Burnt Toast, Trent’s youth-oriented fashion brand, has entered Gujarat by opening its first store in Surat.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel’s subsidiary, Tata Steel Advanced Materials (TSAML), has approved the sale of its entire 90% equity stake and 100% preference stake in Ceramat (CPL) to Lionstead Applied Materials, a wholly owned unit of Lionstead Ventures LLP.

Escorts Kubota

The farm and construction equipment company announced that the Excise & Taxation Officer, Faridabad (East), Haryana, has approved a refund of 46.37 crore against its total claim of 46.67 crore filed under Rule 89(1) of the Haryana GST Act, 2017.

ONGC

ONGC Energy Centre Trust (OECT), the R&D division of ONGC, has signed an agreement with Engineers India Ltd (EIL) to set up a Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant at ONGC’s Kuthalam gas collection facility in the Cauvery Asset, Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
