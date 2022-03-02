Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki

Panacea Biotec: The company will sell the pharmaceutical formulations brands of its subsidiary to Mankind Pharma. The total value of the transaction is ₹1,872 crore. The company and its material subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma have entered into definitive agreements for the transaction. This stake sale is in line with the company's strategic plan to become debt-free and focus on exports of pharmaceutical formulations in the US and other international markets besides the vaccine business in global markets.