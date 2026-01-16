Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a mixed note on Friday, January 16, tracking mixed cues from global cues.

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday, meanwhile, US stocks closed in green on the back of solid economic data.

Early trends from Gift Nifty pointed towards flat-to-negative opening, was trading marginally down by 6 points or 0.02% at 25,780.

"Indian equity markets are set to begin the session on a cautious and range-bound note as multiple global headwinds continue to cap risk appetite. Ongoing geopolitical developments and tariff-related uncertainties are clouding near-term visibility, keeping investors from taking aggressive positions. Sentiment also remains restrained due to persistent FII outflows and mixed reactions to Q3 earnings, which have made participants more selective and defensive in their approach. Asian markets are showing a mixed trend in early trade—Japanese and Chinese indices are trading with mild losses, while South Korean equities are showing relative strength, highlighting a divided regional sentiment," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Wednesday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 declined for a second straight session amid ongoing uncertainty around an India–US trade deal, mixed Q3 earnings, and sustained foreign fund outflows dampened investor sentiment.

The Sensex slipped 245 points, or 0.29%, to close at 83,382.71, while the Nifty 50 shed 67 points, or 0.26%, ending at 25,665.60. In contrast, broader markets fared better, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.16% and 0.25%, respectively.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to move today.

Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Technologies Shares of Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Technologies will remain in focus as companies will be declaring their third quarterly results on Friday.

Infosys The IT major reported a 2% decline in net profit to ₹6,654 crore from ₹6,806 crore. Revenue increased 2.2% quarter-on-quarter to ₹45,479 crore, slightly beating estimates, while EBIT stood at ₹9,479 crore with an operating margin of 20.8%.

Jio Financial Services The company posted a consolidated profit of ₹269 crore for Q3, marking an 8.8% decline from a year ago, even as total income surged to ₹901 crore, more than doubling year-on-year.

Biocon The company said it raised ₹4,150 crore via a Qualified Institutional Placement, issuing 11.26 crore equity shares at ₹368.35 each, which represents a 2.8% discount to the previous closing price.

HDB Financial Services The company posted a 36.3% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹644 crore for the December quarter, alongside a 22.1% increase in net interest income to ₹2,285 crore.

Bharat Heavy Electricals BHEL has begun supplying underslung traction transformers for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project, signalling its strategic foray into the semi-high-speed propulsion segment.

Zydus Lifesciences The company has secured final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Eltrombopag tablets, a medication used to treat thrombocytopenia, or low platelet counts, associated with certain blood disorders.

RailTel Corporation The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for an ₹88.66 crore project that entails the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of IP-MPLS network equipment across multiple stations in the Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Bhusawal, and Nagpur divisions. The project is aimed at enabling unified communication for Indian Railways.

NBCC India The company has secured a ₹55.02 crore contract from Indian Overseas Bank for the planning, design, execution, and successful completion and handover of the IOB New Regional Office building in Raipur.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services The company has signed a referral agreement with Jio Credit, under which Zaggle will direct its corporate clients to Jio Credit to access leasing solutions as part of Zaggle’s Device Leasing Program.