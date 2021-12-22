Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, ZEE, Yes Bank, Dish TV, ITC

NEW DELHI: Here is a list of stocks that could be in focus on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries: Sovereign wealth funds including Singapore’s GIC Holdings Pte Ltd, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and UAE’s Mubadala Investment Co. are exploring investments in Reliance Industries Ltd’s clean energy unit. In June, Reliance Industries (RIL) unveiled a ₹75,000-crore push into clean energy over three years through unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) and Sony Pictures Networks India are close to signing definitive agreements to merge the two companies. Final negotiations have been completed and the deal could be signed in the early hours of 22 December, the last day of the three-month due-diligence window the two companies had announced while signing the non-binding term sheet.

ITC Ltd: Has raised its stake to 27.34% in Delectable Technologies, a company that operates the Azgo app and vending machines selling snacks and other fast-moving consumer goods. ITC acquired, in the third tranche, 1,964 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of ₹10 each of Delectable Technologies.

Indian Oil: Indian Oil Corp. has acquired a nearly 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange Ltd. IOC joins the likes of oil and gas explorer ONGC, gas utility GAIL Torrent Gas Pvt Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd which already have acquired 5% equity each in IGX.

Yes Bank: The private lender has received board approval to raise ₹10,000 crore from the market. The board of directors of the bank at its meeting approved raising of funds by issue of equity shares, depository receipts, convertible bonds, debentures, warrants, any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and regulators, it said.

Dish TV: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has disposed of a case of alleged insider trading against Dish TV India's corporate promoter Direct Media Distribution Ventures. It was alleged that it had violated provisions of prohibition of insider trading norms. The order follows an investigation conducted by the regulator in Dish TV's scrip during January-February 2019.

Reliance Infra: The Delhi high court will hear an execution petition filed by Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt. Ltd (DAMEPL) to direct Delhi Metro Rail Corp. (DMRC) to pay the amount it won in an arbitration dispute. Under a Supreme Court order, DMRC must pay DAMEPL, owned by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, an arbitral award of around ₹7,200 crore.

MOIL: Shareholders of MOIL have approved the proposal to buy back over 3.38 crore equity shares. In a filing to the exchanges, MOIL said the Buyback Committee of the Board of Directors of the company has fixed Friday, 31 December, as the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of the eligible shareholders/beneficial owners for the offer.

MapmyIndia: Fidelity Investment Trust and Goldman Sachs Funds acquired 1.3% in C E Info Systems, widely known as MapmyIndia, via open market transactions on 21 December. Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund acquired 3,18,100 equity shares in MapmyIndia at ₹1,404.47 apiece, and Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 3,76,708 equity shares at ₹1,392.99 per share on the NSE.

India Cements: Investor Radhakishan Damani has increased his stake in India Cements to 22.76% from 21.14 percent at the end of the September quarter. Damani has been increasing his stake in the cement firm since last year. He held 19.89% stake in the company in March quarter of 2020.

