Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Vodafone Idea, SBI

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led company has for the time being completed inducting partners and raising funds for Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL). “RRVL received cumulative subscription of ₹47,265 crore from financial partners and allotted a 10.09% stake (or 69.27 million shares) to them," it said.

Bharti Infratel: Merger of Indus Towers Limited and Bharti Infratel Limited has been completed. The combined entity, to be renamed as Indus Towers Limited, is listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE.

Vodafone Idea: The telco has sold its 11.15% stake in Indus Towers for a cash consideration of ₹3,760 crore in accordance with the terms of the agreement and out of the consideration received from Infratel. Also, a consortium of investors comprising Oaktree Capital Management and Varde Partners has proposed investing at least $2 billion in cash-strapped company by buying hybrid debt securities

Infosys: The company's arm Simplus on Thursday said it has collaborated with Salesforce for a vaccine management cloud solution. The solution has been built on the Salesforce Platform in support of Salesforce Work.com for Vaccines as the covid-19 pandemic continues.

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange for setting up a long-term cooperation mechanism and promoting ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) and green finance.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd: Investors are not showing much interest in the sale of the government’s 53% stake in BPCL, which is expected to fetch the Centre around ₹45,000 crore. The privatization process could thus well be derailed.

Dewan Housing Finance: State Bank of India, the lead lender to DHFL has asked fellow lenders to persuade all four suitors to the bankrupt home financier to upgrade their offers as an improvement in the asset quality of the mortgage lender has made it more valuable, two people aware of the development told Mint.

Mphasis: The IT firm said its subsidiary Mphasis Consulting has acquired UK-based Datalytyx Ltd for up to 13.3 million pounds (about ₹130.4 crore). The acquisition is expected to provide access to strengthen Mphasis next-generation Data GTM Strategy and provide higher value partnership status with Snowflake and Talend for cloud-based data services, a regulatory filing said.

Apollo Hospitals: The healthcare major and Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd on Thursday announced a collaboration to introduce 'TataMD CHECK' diagnostic test for covid-19 in the country, which will provide faster results.

Syngene International: The company has signed an agreement with Deerfield Discovery and Development Corporation (3DC) to collaborate for five years to advance therapeutic discovery projects. The collaboration is to advance the therapeutic discovery projects from target validation through to pharmacological proof of concept and pre-clinical evaluation.









