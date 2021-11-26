Stocks to Watch: Reliance, ITC, Latent View, JSW Energy

JSW Energy: Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Energy Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved the reorganisation of the company’s renewable and thermal businesses. All existing and upcoming renewable energy businesses will be housed under JSW Energy Neo Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, it said in a statement. This is in line with the announcement made by the company on 30 July that the board had approved the evaluation of re-organisation of these businesses, it added.