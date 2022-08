Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today

Reliance Industries: India's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum received a record ₹1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a ₹88,078 crore bid. Reliance Jio on Monday said it is gearing up to roll out an advanced 5G network to make India a global leader in digital connectivity and solutions.

ITC: ITC Ltd on Monday reported a 33.46% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,462.25 crore for the April-June quarter following a good performance by its business verticals. The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,343.44 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations was up 39.25% at ₹19,831.27 crore during the quarter under review.

Zomato: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Monday said its consolidated net loss in the first quarter of the current financial year almost halved to ₹186 crore due to higher income. The company had reported a net loss of ₹360.7 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter under review, the company's total income rose to ₹1,582 crore against ₹916.6 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India expects to recover ₹15,000 crore from bad loan accounts during the current fiscal year, and a bulk of this would come from accounts undergoing the insolvency resolution process. It expects to make recoveries worth ₹10,000 crore from accounts under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for resolution of bad loans in 2022-23, the bank said during an analysts conference call post June 2022-23 quarter earnings announcement last week.

UPL: Agrochemical major UPL Ltd on Monday reported a 34.17% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,005 crore for the quarter ending June 30 compared to the same period of the previous financial year. The company's consolidated net stood at ₹749 crore during the April-June quarter of 2021-22, UPL said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review went up by 27.08% to ₹10,821 crore

Punjab & Sind Bank: State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Monday reported an 18% growth in net profit at ₹205 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23, helped by a decline in bad loans. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹174 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, it had registered a net profit of ₹346 crore in the January-March 2022 quarter. The total income of the bank during the reporting quarter declined to ₹1,91,547 crore from ₹2,03,961 crore recorded in the same quarter of FY21

Eveready Industries: Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 27.48% in its consolidated net profit at ₹21.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of ₹30.13 crore in the April-June period a year ago. Its revenue from operations was up 18.87% to ₹335.38 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹282.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Castrol India: Lubes maker Castrol India on Monday reported a 47% growth in profit after tax at ₹206.26 crore in the June quarter. The company had recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹140 crore in the second quarter of 2021, Castrol India said in a statement. Castrol India follows January-December as its financial year.

Varun Beverages: Fenton Investments and Arvind Singhania on Monday settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged insider trading in the shares of Varun Beverages after paying ₹63 lakh. The two applicants proposed to settle the alleged violations of insider trading rules "without admitting or denying the findings" through a settlement order. The two applicants allegedly violated the provisions of the insider trading rules.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Monday reported a 36.51% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹152.05 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of ₹111.38 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Kansai Nerolac said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations rose 46.23% to ₹2,051.37 crore from ₹1,402.76 crore in the year-ago quarter.