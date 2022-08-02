Stocks to Watch: Reliance, ITC, Zomato, Union Bank of India, UPL

Punjab & Sind Bank: State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Monday reported an 18% growth in net profit at ₹205 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23, helped by a decline in bad loans. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹174 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, it had registered a net profit of ₹346 crore in the January-March 2022 quarter. The total income of the bank during the reporting quarter declined to ₹1,91,547 crore from ₹2,03,961 crore recorded in the same quarter of FY21