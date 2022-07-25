Stocks to Watch: Reliance, JSW Steel, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a 26% rise in net income at ₹2,071.15 crore in the June quarter, buoyed by record margins and a decline in bad loans. On a consolidated basis, which is also into life and non-life insurance, share broking, asset reconstruction, and AIF among others, logged in 53% rise in net income at ₹2,755 crore in the June quarter over the corresponding period a year ago, the bank said. The higher profitability is despite the bank booking a loss of over ₹800 crore from treasury operations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}