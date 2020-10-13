Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Maruti, banks, Infosys, SRF, Wipro

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

Reliance Industries: The company's telecom arm Jio has become the first mobile service provider to cross 40 crore customers mark in India with net addition of over 35 lakh subscribers in July.

Maruti Suzuki: The automaker has advised owners of its highly leveraged component vendors to sell some of their non-core businesses and increase promoter stakes to improve cash flow and financial stability of their firms.

Consumer goods companies: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement could generate an additional ₹36,000 crore in consumer demand and drive sales of products such as mobile phones, household appliances, furniture and apparel.

Banks and financials: The Supreme Court is set to consider the interest waiver case at noon today. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the RBI has warned of risks to the banking sector if the stay on the classification of bad loans isn’t lifted right away.

Infosys: The IT services major said it has completed the acquisition of US-based product design and development firm Kaleidoscope Innovation. On September 3, Infosys had announced that it will acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation for up to $42 million (about ₹308 crore).

State Bank of India: US-based private equity fund manager Blackstone has refinanced lease rental discounting loans worth ₹2,500 crore with SBI, a source told Business Standard.

Wipro: The company will report its September quarter earnings today while the board will also announce share buyback details.

SRF: The speciality chemicals maker launched a qualified institutional placement, offering to raise as much as ₹750 crore from institutional investors. The floor price for the share sale has been set at ₹4168.73 per share.

Bata India: The footwear retailer is opening stores more through franchise partners in smaller cities and towns where demand has recovered faster than in the metros. Since the lockdown, close to 30 new stores were added, and an additional 35-40 are in the pipeline.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The cash-strapped lender has said its board will meet later this week to consider issuance of shares on rights basis to existing shareholders. Last week, the lender said it has received a non-binding offer from Aion-backed non-banking finance company Clix group for a merger.





