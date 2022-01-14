Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Mindtree, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Welspun Enterprises

Tata Motors: The automaker said its global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, rose to 2,85,445 units in third quarter of the current financial year, which is 2% higher when compared with corresponding period of previous year. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the third quarter of 2021-22 were 1,02,772 units, higher by 14%.