Stocks to Watch: Reliance, NHPC, Vodafone Idea, NTPC, IRCTC

Max Financial Services: Axis Bank is likely to raise its stake in Max Life Insurance to about 20% over the next 6-9 months, the insurance company's CEO Prashant Tripathy said. "The bank currently holds about 13 per cent and we are hopeful that over the next 2-3 quarters they would be able to take it to 20 per cent," Tripathy told PTI in an interview. Under the deal, the Axis entities also have the right to acquire an additional stake of up to seven per cent in Max Life, in one or more tranches, subject to regulatory approvals.