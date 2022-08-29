Stocks to Watch: Reliance, NHPC, Vodafone Idea, NTPC, IRCTC

Stocks to Watch: Reliance, NHPC, Vodafone Idea, NTPC, IRCTC4 min read . 07:41 AM IST
- Proctor & Gamble Health and Indostar stocks will be in focus as they declare their June quarterly report today.
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
Reliance: Reliance Industries will hold its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 2 pm on 29 August. RIL will broadcast it simultaneously on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is likely to make announcements about the firm's 5G rollout, how he plans to unlock the value of his telecom and retail units through separate listings, and when and how his children will take over the reins.
Reliance: Reliance Industries will hold its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 2 pm on 29 August. RIL will broadcast it simultaneously on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is likely to make announcements about the firm's 5G rollout, how he plans to unlock the value of his telecom and retail units through separate listings, and when and how his children will take over the reins.
NHPC: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has inked a pact with the Himachal Pradesh government for the implementation of 500 MW Dugar Hydroelectric Project in Chamba district. "Implementation agreement for 500 MW Dugar Hydro Electric Project located in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, was signed between NHPC Limited and government of Himachal Pradesh on August 26, 2022, at Shimla," a statement said. The agreement was signed in the presence of Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh, and A K Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NHPC Limited.
Vodafone Idea: Around 20 million postpaid customers of telecom operator Vodafone Idea has been exposed to a call data breach, reported cyber security research firm CyberX9. Despite CyberX9's claim, the telecom operator said that there was no data breach and that the potential vulnerability in its billing communication was immediately fixed after it learned about it.
NTPC: The board of state-run power giant NTPC has approved an investment of ₹11,843.75 crore for the 1,320 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III. "Board of Directors of the Company has accorded investment approval for Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x660 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of ₹11,843.75 crore," a BSE filing said.
IRCTC: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has rolled back a tender which was published earlier to hire a consultant for monetising the passenger data. This update was provided by a senior official from IRCTC to the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary panel on Aug 26, 2022. The railway ticketing app announced the tender earlier this month and it has garnered controversy over data privacy concerns regarding the monetisation of passenger and customer data.
Max Financial Services: Axis Bank is likely to raise its stake in Max Life Insurance to about 20% over the next 6-9 months, the insurance company's CEO Prashant Tripathy said. "The bank currently holds about 13 per cent and we are hopeful that over the next 2-3 quarters they would be able to take it to 20 per cent," Tripathy told PTI in an interview. Under the deal, the Axis entities also have the right to acquire an additional stake of up to seven per cent in Max Life, in one or more tranches, subject to regulatory approvals.
Future Lifestyle: Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL) on Saturday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹135.96 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23. The company had posted a net loss of ₹348.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, said FLFL, the fashion and apparel retailer arm of the Future group, in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations was down 8.42 per cent to ₹272.88 crore during the period under review as against ₹297.99 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.
InterGlobe Aviation: Shareholders of InterGlobe Aviation have approved the appointment of three directors and the re-appointment of Anil Parashar as a director. At the annual general meeting of the company, gave their nod for the appointment of Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Birender Singh Dhanoa and former Shell India chairman Vikram Singh Mehta as independent directors. Former Sebi chief Meleveetil Damodaran has been appointed as a non-independent non-executive director while Anil Parashar has been re-appointed as a director.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors plans to bring in new products and expand existing model lineups as it aims to retain its dominant position in the SUV segment amid increasing competition from competing brands, according to a senior company official. The auto major, which currently sells models like Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari, also plans to bring in additional trims and variants with feature enhancements in order to cater to the evolving customer requirements.
Berger Paints: Berger Paints Ltd is looking to operationalise the fully-automated paints manufacturing plant near Lucknow in November, a top company official said on Friday. The total investment in the plant will be around ₹1,000 crore against an earlier estimate of ₹800 crore. The cost overrun is due to the addition of a few new product lines and higher construction material prices.