Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Tata Steel, LIC, NTPC, SpiceJet and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries 47th annual general meeting (AGM) was conducted on August 29. In its AGM, the company revealed its ambitious growth plans and its focus on emerging technology such as AI. The company's Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Group is well on track to more than double in size before the end of this decade and grow faster in the decades ahead.

Tata Steel Tata Steel on August 29 said it has acquired 13,000 equity shares (a 26 per cent equity stake) of TP Parivart Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, for ₹1.3 lakh.

LIC LIC said it has received a demand order for GST, interest, and a penalty of nearly ₹606 crore for FY20 for Maharashtra due to "wrong availment and short reversal of ITC and interest on late payments."

Shipping Corporation of India According to the exchange filing, the company has received a GST demand and a penalty of ₹160.37 crore for FY20. The company said it is in the process of filing an appeal before the Joint Commissioner of State Tax and expects a favourable outcome.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

NTPC The company said the first part capacity of 160 MW out of the 320 MW Bhainsara solar PV project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, of NTPC REL, a subsidiary of NTPC, started commercial operation on August 28.

ITI In an exchmage filing on August 29, the company has secured its first electronic voting machine (EVM) order from the State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of electronic voting machines.

SpiceJet The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday placed SpiceJet airline under enhanced surveillance with immediate effect after a special audit by the aviation regulator revealed certain deficiencies at the airline.

Also Read | DGCA places SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance to ensure safety of operations

Jai Corp The firm's board of directors approved a share buyback of up to 29,44,415 shares (1.65 per cent of total equity) for up to ₹117.78 crore, at a price of ₹400 per share. The record date for the buyback has been set as September 10.

Lemon Tree Hotels In its exchange filing, the company said it has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotels, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited and is expected to open in FY26.

Rail Vikas Nigam The company signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Patel Engineering Limited, to “cooperate and create an enabling framework for achieving synergies in hydro and other infrastructure projects and other opportunities in India and overseas.”

Read all market-related news here