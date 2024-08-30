Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Tata Steel, LIC, NTPC, SpiceJet and more

Stocks to Watch: Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Nishant Kumar
Updated30 Aug 2024, 08:39 AM IST
Trade Now
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Tata Steel, LIC, NTPC, SpiceJet and more (Mint)(MINT_PRINT)

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries 47th annual general meeting (AGM) was conducted on August 29. In its AGM, the company revealed its ambitious growth plans and its focus on emerging technology such as AI. The company's Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Group is well on track to more than double in size before the end of this decade and grow faster in the decades ahead.

Also Read | Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Reliance to double its value by 2027, says Ambani

Tata Steel

Tata Steel on August 29 said it has acquired 13,000 equity shares (a 26 per cent equity stake) of TP Parivart Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, for 1.3 lakh.

LIC

LIC said it has received a demand order for GST, interest, and a penalty of nearly 606 crore for FY20 for Maharashtra due to "wrong availment and short reversal of ITC and interest on late payments."

Shipping Corporation of India

According to the exchange filing, the company has received a GST demand and a penalty of 160.37 crore for FY20. The company said it is in the process of filing an appeal before the Joint Commissioner of State Tax and expects a favourable outcome.

 

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

NTPC

The company said the first part capacity of 160 MW out of the 320 MW Bhainsara solar PV project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, of NTPC REL, a subsidiary of NTPC, started commercial operation on August 28.

ITI

In an exchmage filing on August 29, the company has secured its first electronic voting machine (EVM) order from the State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of electronic voting machines.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 30

SpiceJet

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday placed SpiceJet airline under enhanced surveillance with immediate effect after a special audit by the aviation regulator revealed certain deficiencies at the airline.

Also Read | DGCA places SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance to ensure safety of operations

Jai Corp

The firm's board of directors approved a share buyback of up to 29,44,415 shares (1.65 per cent of total equity) for up to 117.78 crore, at a price of 400 per share. The record date for the buyback has been set as September 10.

Lemon Tree Hotels

In its exchange filing, the company said it has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotels, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited and is expected to open in FY26.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The company signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Patel Engineering Limited, to “cooperate and create an enabling framework for achieving synergies in hydro and other infrastructure projects and other opportunities in India and overseas.”

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$50 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
14.6%

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹931.75 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
334

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,000 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
140

6 of 7Read Full Story
$1T

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 08:39 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to Watch: Reliance, Tata Steel, LIC, NTPC, SpiceJet and more

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,758.95
03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
-100.25 (-2.06%)

Tata Steel

153.00
03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
-0.7 (-0.46%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.75
03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
3 (1.73%)

Bharat Electronics

296.05
03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
-3.9 (-1.3%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

51.61
03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
3.67 (7.66%)

Gujarat State Petronet

419.10
03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
23.5 (5.94%)

Whirlpool Of India

2,190.40
03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
119.95 (5.79%)

Concord Biotech

1,704.10
03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
90.45 (5.61%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,985.000.00
    Chennai
    73,125.000.00
    Delhi
    73,340.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,838.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue