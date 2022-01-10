Here are the top ten stocks that may be in focus on Monday:

Reliance Industries: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's company announced acquisition of New York's premium luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental for $98.15 million. Set up in 2003, Mandarin Oriental New York is an iconic luxury hotel located at 80 Columbus Circle, directly adjacent to the pristine Central Park and Columbus Circle.

Tata Consultancy Services: India's largest IT firm said its Board will consider a buyback proposal on 12 January. The Board of the Mumbai-based company is scheduled to meet on January 12 to approve and take on record the financial results of the company for the third quarter.

Tata Steel: The company reported an over 2% rise in consolidated steel output to 7.68 million tonnes (MT) for October-December. The company's consolidated steel production had stood at 7.51 MT in the corresponding period of the previous financial year 2020-21.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The dispute between BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover and the lender over IPO financing escalated sharply, with the bank’s wealth management unit pledging to pursue legal action over Grover’s use of abusive language and threats.

Future Group companies: Amazon Holdings NV has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the 17 December order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), revoking its approval for Amazon’s deal with Future Coupons over alleged misrepresentation.

Sobha Ltd: The company clocked sales volume of 1,322,684 square feet of super built-up area in Q3, an increase of 17% YoY. The sale value was at ₹1,048 crore, up 18%.

CSB Bank: The Kerala-based lender's managing director and chief executive officer CVR Rajendran has decided to take early retirement on health grounds, the bank said in a press release on Saturday. Rajendran, whose term was set to end only on 8 December this year, has cut short his term till 31 March.

InterGlobe Aviation: The company-operated airline IndiGo said that it will reduce its capacity by 20% due to the ongoing wave of the covid-19 pandemic. The airline also said that it is waiving off change fees for all new and existing bookings made for flights up to 31 March 2022 as a large number of passengers are changing their travel plans due to rising number of infections.

Federal Bank: The informed the exchanges that it its Board will consider and raise up to ₹700 crore through issuance of bonds on a private placement basis.

Mahanagar Gas: The company has raised CNG price by ₹2.50 to ₹66/kg and PNG by ₹1.50 to ₹39.50/SCM, effective 8 January.

