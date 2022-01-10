Stocks to Watch: Reliance, TCS, Kotak Mahindra, CSB Bank, IndiGo

InterGlobe Aviation: The company-operated airline IndiGo said that it will reduce its capacity by 20% due to the ongoing wave of the covid-19 pandemic. The airline also said that it is waiving off change fees for all new and existing bookings made for flights up to 31 March 2022 as a large number of passengers are changing their travel plans due to rising number of infections.

