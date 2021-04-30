Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank are the major companies that will report their March quarter earnings today. Ajanta Pharma, Atul, Indian Hotels, Marico, will also announce their results today
NEW DELHI: Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in news today:
Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led company will declare its March quarter earnings on Friday. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹14894 crore, up 25.8% for the fiscal third-quarter ended December.
Titan: The company's net profit rose by 49% YoY to ₹529 crore. Revenue for the quarter came at ₹7,135 crore, up 61%. The board has recommended a dividend of ₹4 per equity Share of Re. 1 each of the company.
L&T Finance:The shadow lender reported a fall of 30.89% in consolidated net profit at ₹267 crore for the quarter ending 31 March. The NBFC’s total income during the quarter advanced to ₹3,587.18 crore from ₹3427.22 crore in the year-ago quarter. The rural finance book grew by 9% year-on-year.
Indusind Bank: The private sector lender will report its March quarter earnings today. The bank had reported a 34% fall in its standalone net profit to ₹852.76 crore for the quarter ended December on higher provisions.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The Hyderabad-based drug major has launched generic Albendazole tablets, used in the treatment of a variety of parasitic worm infestations, in the US market. The product is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Albenza tablets (200 mg).
Ujjivan Financial Services: Minority shareholders have rejected a special resolution to appoint founder and chairman Samit Ghosh as MD & CEO of the company with only 70.5% votes received in favour. The special resolution needed 75% votes to be passed. Shareholders also rejected reappointment of Abhijit Sen as an independent director for five years.
Manappuram Finance: The second largest gold loan company in the country, is toying with the idea of hiving off and taking its microfinance arm Asirwad Microfinance public within a year, a top company official told PTI.
Wipro: The IT company has strengthened its alliance with Citrix Systems, Incand Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The partnership will provide enterprises a robust solution that will accelerate remote working and bring modernization into workspaces.
Union Bank of India: The Board at its meeting on 29 April considered and approved the extension of validity of the bank's existing capital raising plan FY2020-21 till 31 July or new capital raising plan, whichever is earlier.
Persistent Systems: The company has reported a profit of ₹137.7 crore in Q4 against ₹120.9 crore in Q3. Revenue rose to ₹1,113.3 crore from ₹1,075.4 crore QoQ.