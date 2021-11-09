NEW DELHI : Here are the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Reliance: Reliance Industries has signed an agreement to sell off the last of its shale gas businesses, upstream assets in Eagleford, Texas, marking the company's exit from the shale gas play in North America, according to reports.

TVS: TVS Motor Company is reported to be evaluating the possibility of a fundraising exercise on the lines of Tata Motors' $1 billion fund infusion in its electric vehicle (EV) business.

SBI: The court hearing bail plea of former State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri, who was arrested in the Jaisalmer Hotel Loan Case, is to be heard today after being adjourned on 8 November. The SBI ex-chairman was arrested on 1 November in connection with an alleged loan scam related to the sale of the hotel belonging to the Godawan Group in Jaisalmer—a non-performing asset—to Alchemist ARC.

Adani Group: Industrialist Gautam Adani has plans to buy manufacturing facilities in food staples and expand them as part of the group's efforts to double down on the sector.

Vedanta: Vedanta announced the delisting of its American depository shares (ADS) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at close of trading hours on 8 November, according to reports. The termination of deposit agreement under which ADS were issued will also become effective, the reports added.

Zomato: Online food delivery firm Zomato was reported to be in talks at an advanced stage to invest in logistics aggregator Shiprocket in a $200-million round. Zomato is likely to invest around $75 million in Shiprocket as part of its efforts to diversify its bet in the logistics space.

Wockhardt: Pharmaceutical company Wockhardt has partnered Russia's sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund to produce and supply Sputnik V and Sputnik Light covid-19 vaccines.

TCI Express: Logistics firm TCI Express is planning to begin deliveries using drones by the end of the ongoing fiscal. The company recently concluded its initial trials, according to reports.

Olectra Greentech: Olectra Greentech announced on Monday that the consortium of the company and Evey Trans has received Letter of Award worth ₹140 crore from one of the State Transport Corporations for 100 Electric Buses under FAME-II scheme of Government of India.

Yes Bank: Gautam Buddh Nagar police has issued a notice to Yes Bank asking it to not deal with Dish TV shares or exercise any rights in respect of these. The move is seen as a setback to the lender's move to oust DishTV management.

