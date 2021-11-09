Stocks to watch: Reliance, TVS, SBI

SBI: The court hearing bail plea of former State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri, who was arrested in the Jaisalmer Hotel Loan Case, is to be heard today after being adjourned on 8 November. The SBI ex-chairman was arrested on 1 November in connection with an alleged loan scam related to the sale of the hotel belonging to the Godawan Group in Jaisalmer—a non-performing asset—to Alchemist ARC.