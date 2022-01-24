Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Vodafone Idea, PNB, ICICI Bank

PNB: Punjab National Bank is looking to sell its stake in Pridhvi Asset Reconstruction and Securitisation Co. Ltd and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd, or NCDEX, to free up capital to expand lending. While PNB owns 10% in Pridhvi ARC, its stake in NCDEX is at 7.29%. The lender wants to hire legal advisers and other intermediaries to prepare the required documents and to manage the divestment process, according to a notice published by the bank. It said that it could either sell the entire stake or a portion of it by 28 February.