Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, auto companies, Indusind Bank

Mahindra and Mahindra: The automaker has inked a pact with shareholders of Meru to increase its stake to 100% in the ride-hailing service provider. The auto major said in continuation of its strategic intent to grow its presence in the shared mobility space, the company has entered into definitive agreements with shareholders of Meru Travel Solutions Pvt Ltd (Meru) to buy their respective stakes in the ride-hailing services provider.