Stocks to Watch: Religare, Mahindra Lifespace, Eicher, Mankind Pharma, Adani Ports, Lupin
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, March 26:
Religare Enterprises: The company's shareholders have rejected its plans to invest in its subsidiary, MIC Insurance Web Aggregator, and to amend the Articles of Association. Religare Enterprises had initiated an e-voting process for these special resolutions. However, the scrutiniser's report revealed that the votes in favor did not meet the necessary threshold for approval, leading to the defeat of the resolutions. In the voting process, out of the 62% of the total shareholders who participated, 74% opposed the proposed investment in MIC. Although 68% of the participating shareholders supported the amendment to the Articles of Association, the scrutiniser reported that 14 members, who held 6.98 crore shares, abstained from voting. Additionally, one member cast 2.07 lakh fewer votes than his shareholding. These votes were not considered valid, as per the scrutiniser's report.
