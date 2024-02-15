Stocks to Watch: Religare, Paytm, Adani Green Energy, Crompton Greaves, NMDC, Nabard
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, February 15:
Religare Enterprises: The battle for Religare Enterprises has taken a new turn, with the markets regulator seeking the views of its insurance counterpart on REL’s insurance unit issuing hefty stock options to Rashmi Saluja, who chairs both companies. On January 4, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) wrote to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for its detailed views and comments on the grant of Care Health Insurance Ltd stock options to Saluja. Depending on the outcome of its probe into the issue of the stock options, Sebi will set out the oBSErvations or conditions for approving the Burmans’ open offer, the letter said.
