Stocks to Watch: RIL, Adani Group, HDFC Bank, Tata Consumer, Mahindra Logistics
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, April 23:
Reliance Industries: RIL posted a nearly 2% YoY drop in net profit in the March quarter. This was due to reduced margins in the petrochemicals sector and an increase in tax payments, despite consistent growth in its retail and telecom sectors. RIL reported a consolidated profit of ₹18,951 crore, compared to ₹19,299 crore the previous year. These earnings were below the ₹19,726 crore predicted by eight analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The company's EBITDA increased by 14%, and the EBITDA margin rose by 50 basis points to 17.8%. Consolidated revenue increased by 11% to ₹2.4 trillion. In addition to the ₹9 per share declared earlier in the year, the company announced a dividend of ₹10 per share for FY24. For the full fiscal year of FY24, RIL reported a consolidated profit of ₹69,621 crore, a 4% increase from FY23. Pre-tax profit also grew by 11%, surpassing ₹1 trillion.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started