Stocks to Watch: RIL, Adani Ports and SEZ, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto

IDBI Bank: The private sector lender reported its first annual profit in five years, posting a net profit of ₹1,359 crore. It had reported a net loss of ₹12,887 crore in fiscal 2019-20. In the fourth quarter, the lender reported a nearly fourfold jump in its net profit to ₹512 crore due to a tax refund and higher net interest income. It had posted a profit of ₹135 crore in the year-ago quarter.