Stocks to Watch: RIL, Adani Total, Adani Transmission, Nykaa, L&T

Stocks to Watch: RIL, Adani Total, Adani Transmission, Nykaa, L&T4 min read . 07:12 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd stocks will continue to be part of the F&O ban list for Monday trading.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Reliance Industries: After stirring a price war in the soft drink segment with the relaunch of Campa, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance has entered the personal and home care segment of FMCG, offering products at 30 to 35 per cent lesser prices. Products of RCPL, the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), are available only in selected markets but the company is building a dealer network on a pan-India basis, and the availability of its products will be scaled up across modern and general trade channels.
Adani Total Gas/Adani Transmission: Leading bourses NSE and BSE on Friday said Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission will move to the first stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure framework from March 27. On March 10, both exchanges put the two companies under the second stage of the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. In two separate circulars, the bourses said these securities will continue in the framework but will be moved from respective lower stage ASM from March 27.
Nykaa: Five senior executives of Nykaa, including the SuperStore CEO, chief business officer and chief commercial officer, have resigned from the company, according to two people aware of the development. Those who have resigned include Nykaa SuperStore CEO Vikas Gupta, Nykaa Fashion chief business officer Gopal Asthana, chief commercial operations officer Manoj Gandhi, business head Shuchi Pandya and finance head Lalit Pruthi. While the reason for the resignation of the four executives could not be ascertained, Pruthi has now joined the ed-tech firm UNIVO as chief financial officer.
L&T: Larsen and Toubro Ltd aims to capture 30% of India’s electrolyzer market once its technology partnership with McPhy Energy of France goes on stream, a top executive at the engineering conglomerate said. The French electrolyzer technology and production company will grant an exclusive licence of its pressurized alkaline electrolyzer technology for manufacture and future product upgrades, L&T said on Wednesday. “The cake is quite large for many players to be, you know, benefiting from it," Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director & L&T, said in an interview.
One97 Communications: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended an earlier deadline for Paytm Payments Services Ltd to reapply for a payment aggregator licence but has not lifted restrictions on onboarding new online merchants, parent company One 97 Communications Ltd said on Sunday. In November, RBI had asked the company to resubmit its application within 120 calendar days after seeking approvals for past downward investments from the company into Paytm Payments to comply with foreign direct investment norms. It also barred the company from onboarding new online merchants.
Sun Pharma: Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical on Friday announced that it is set to acquire a 60% shareholding in Vivaldis Health & Foods for ₹143.30 crore from its existing shareholders. The remaining 40 per cent shareholding will be acquired in future as per certain terms and conditions, said Sun Pharmaceutical in its regulatory filing. It will be a cash transaction and is expected to be completed by May 2023. “INR 143.30 crores subject to customary closing adjustments for 60% (sixty per cent) shareholding," the company said in its filing.
Emami: Emami Ltd, a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Kolkata, has announced a proposal for a buyback of shares worth up to ₹186 crore. The buyback price has been set at ₹450 per share, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This buyback is set at a premium of around 24% above Emami's current share price of around ₹362.55 apiece on the NSE. The buyback will be executed through the open market route via stock exchange mechanisms.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has proposed a scheme of amalgamation of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances with the company. Both are listed companies and the merger will take place through a shares swap. This merger is expected to accelerate and smoothen the realization of synergies of the combined business. Under the merger deal, the public shareholders of Butterfly as of the record date will receive 22 equity shares of Crompton for every 5 equity shares held by them in Butterfly.
Karur Vysya Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on Karur Vysya Bank for violating rules. “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated March 21, 2023, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹30.00 lakh (Rupees Thirty lakh only) on Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. (the bank) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Reserve Bank of India (Frauds- Classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) directions 2016," said RBI.
Campus Activewear: US-based private equity firm TPG on Friday divested a 7.6 per cent stake in sports and athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear for ₹806 crore through an open market transaction. TPG through its affiliate TPG Growth III SF Pte offloaded the shares in Campus Activewear. TPG Growth III SF Pte sold 2,32,07,692 shares, amounting to a 7.62 per cent stake in the firm, according to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).