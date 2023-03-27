Stocks to Watch: RIL, Adani Total, Adani Transmission, Nykaa, L&T

Sun Pharma: Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical on Friday announced that it is set to acquire a 60% shareholding in Vivaldis Health & Foods for ₹143.30 crore from its existing shareholders. The remaining 40 per cent shareholding will be acquired in future as per certain terms and conditions, said Sun Pharmaceutical in its regulatory filing. It will be a cash transaction and is expected to be completed by May 2023. “INR 143.30 crores subject to customary closing adjustments for 60% (sixty per cent) shareholding," the company said in its filing.