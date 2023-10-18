Stocks to Watch: RIL, Airtel, Bajaj Finance, LIC, IDFC First, Maruti Suzuki

Here are the top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RIL/Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio could face potential tax demands exceeding ₹14,000 crore due to the Supreme Court’s recent decision on licence fee categorisation, according to analysts. The judgment stipulated the treatment of the licence fee as capital, a departure from its previous classification as an expenditure. While the judgment implies a heightened tax liability, the real impact may be mitigated by factors like depreciation and amortization spanning the 20-year licence tenure, brokerage firms noted.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,550.80 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of ₹27.7% from ₹2,780.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Net interest income (NII) of the non-banking finance company (NBFC), on a consolidated basis, in Q2FY24 increased by 26% to ₹8,845 crore from ₹7,002 crore, year-on-year (YoY), according to company's exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Insurance Corporation: The Income Tax Department has approached the Bombay High Court to challenge a tribunal order that ruled in favour of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in tax dispute cases involving a cumulative amount of ₹4,993 crore. The issue is related to two tax dispute cases pertaining to amounts of ₹1,838.8 crore and ₹3,153.9 crore, respectively. Both cases are related to the assessment year 2013-14.

IDFC/IDFC First Bank: The Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its merger with IDFC First Bank, a regulatory filing stated on October 17. The merger between the development finance institution and the private lender received approval from the board of directors of IDFC and IDFC First Bank on July 3.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said that it will issue shares worth ₹12,841 crore to its parent Suzuki Motor Corp. to fully acquire Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. from the Japanese automaker. According to an exchange filing, MSIL will issue 12.32 million shares to Suzuki Motor Corp. at ₹10,420.85 each on a preferential basis, resulting in a transfer of control in exchange for 12.84 billion shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T Tech: L&T Technology Services, the tech arm of Larsen & Toubro, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹316 crore and consolidated revenue of ₹2,378 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, as per a regulatory filing made on October 17. Sequentially, the net profit was marginally up by 1.3%, as it came in at ₹312 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The growth in revenue was 3.7% quarter-on-quarter, as it stood at ₹2,301 crore in the April-June period.

Titan: The Board of Directors of Titan Company Ltd at the Meeting held on Tuesday, reviewed and approved the proposal for raising funds through the issuance of rated, listed, redeemable, unsecured Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, for an amount up to 2,500 crore. The Board also authorized a Committee of the Board, to take all actions in respect of the finalization of terms of issuance and allotment of NCDs

Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi, the design and digital tech arm of Tata Group, posted a net profit of ₹200 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, as per a regulatory filing made on October 17. The net profit has increased by 14.8% annually, as it stood at ₹174.3 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, it went up by 5.9% from ₹188.9 crore reported in the June 2023 quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo has almost doubled its share of India’s international flights in the first quarter of FY24 from the corresponding pre-pandemic period, expanding its lead in this lucrative segment. Between April and June, IndiGo, the largest domestic airline, has achieved a 17.2% market share, among both Indian and foreign airlines operating on international routes, up significantly from 9.6% in the June quarter of 2019.

ICICI Prudential: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent increase in its net profit at ₹244 crore in the quarter ended in September 2023 despite lower income. The company's net profit in the same quarter a year ago stood at ₹199 crore. However, total income decreased by 2.4 per cent to ₹174.36 crore from ₹226.42 crore in the year-ago period, mainly because of a fall in investment income.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!