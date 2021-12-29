Stocks to Watch: RIL, Airtel, ITC, Tata Consumer, Sun Pharma

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:

Reliance: Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday mentioned about leadership transition at his energy-to-retail conglomerate, saying he wants the process to be accelerated with seniors, including him, yielding to the younger generation.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Limited and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have announced the successful testing of innovative use cases from the software major's neural manufacturing solutions suite on Airtel’s ultra-fast and low latency 5G network.

Pharma stocks: Sun Pharma Ltd and Cipla Ltd have received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to market and manufacture antiviral drug Molnupiravir in India. Similar authorisations have been received by Aurobindo Pharma, Natco Pharma, and Dr Reddy's. Sun Pharma also said it is planning to set up a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

ITC: ITC Ltd has commissioned its first offsite solar plant in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, at an investment of ₹76 crore, the company said in a statement. The 14.9 MW solar plant will help reduce CO2 emissions over the course of its lifetime.

Tata Consumer: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) that sells packaged water, tea, salt and pulses is set to scale general trade distribution of its Sampann brand of pulses, mixes and spices as it spots an opportunity in expanding the brand beyond top metros and going deeper into the country’s mom and pop stores.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank has announced the launch of ‘Green Fixed Deposits’ where the deposit proceeds will be used to finance projects and firms supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). IndusInd Bank is amongst few banks globally, to bring forth this proposition, thereby integrating SDG into a regular fixed deposit product.

Dalmia Bharat: Cement major Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) has launched its e-Truck initiative in India to accelerate sustainability goal of lowering carbon emissions as well as optimise the company’s overall logistics cost.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited board of directors has approved the proposal for re-appointment of Vasudevan Pathangi Narasimhan (PN) as the MD & CEO for three years, with effect from July 23, 2022, up to July 22, 2025, subject to the RBI and shareholders' approval.

Auto stocks: Spinny, a used car retailing platform in India, explain Maruti, Hyundai, Honda remain most in-demand car brands among its buyers. If further observed that a there has been a 57% rise in new-buyers with November being the highest-grossing month across the country.

GR Infraprojects: Has emerged as L-1 bidder for the tender invited by Noida Metro Rail Corporation, for part design and construction of elevated viaduct and five elevated stations under Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Project.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.