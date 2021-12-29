Stocks to Watch: RIL, Airtel, ITC, Tata Consumer, Sun Pharma

Pharma stocks: Sun Pharma Ltd and Cipla Ltd have received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to market and manufacture antiviral drug Molnupiravir in India. Similar authorisations have been received by Aurobindo Pharma, Natco Pharma, and Dr Reddy's. Sun Pharma also said it is planning to set up a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.