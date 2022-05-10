Stocks to Watch: RIL, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, JSW Group, NTPC, Adani Ports

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asian Paints, Cipla, Vodafone Idea, Gujarat Gas, Ajanta Pharma, Cera Sanitaryware, Chalet, Electrosteel Castings, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Max Financial Services, Mahanagar Gas, Reliance Capital, Torrent Power are among the companies due to announce quarterly results today
NEW DELHI: Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus today:
Reliance Industries: A refining golden age, tightening global gas markets and improving telecom subscriber quality point to a $20 billion-plus EBITDA run rate for Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) by end-2022, Morgan Stanley said Monday. For FY22, RIL reported a consolidated EBITDA of ₹1,25,687 crore, or $16 billion, up 29% year-on-year.
Asian Paints: Is likely to report single-digit growth in its March quarter net profit while sales are expected to have risen 10-21%. Margins are seen under pressure due to input cost inflation.
HCL Technologies: Will acquire Bengaluru-based Quest Informatics through its wholly-owned subsidiary, in an all-cash deal. HCL Tech has pegged the purchase consideration at ₹15 crore. The deal is expected to be completed before 31 July.
JSW Group: Indian metals-to-cement conglomerate JSW Group will make a $7 billion bid for Holcim AG's Indian subsidiaries Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, the Financial Times reported. The company will offer $4.5 billion in its own equity and $2.5 billion from undisclosed private equity partners for the bid, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal told the newspaper, adding that it will acquire 63% stake in Ambuja Cements.
NTPC: State-owned NTPC has invited bids to procure imported 4.53 million tonnes coal mainly for blending with the domestic dry fuel in thermal plants. The NTPC tender for the import of coal assumes significance in view of the ongoing dry fuel shortage at power plants.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the disqualification of its bid in connection with a tender issued by state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) for upgradation of the latter's container terminal in Navi Mumbai.
InterGlobe Aviation: India's aviation regulator has formed a three-member team to conduct a "fact-finding enquiry" into InterGlobe Aviation-promoted IndiGo barring a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in a “state of panic". IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta has expressed regret over the incident and offered to buy an electric wheelchair for the specially-abled child.
PVR: India’s largest multiplex chain plans to open 125 new screens across India in the current financial year as it kickstarts an ambitious growth plan after the covid-19 disruption. Last fiscal, the company had opened 29 new screens across five properties.
Campus Activewear: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 32 lakh shares of Campus Activewear on its debut day in bulk deals. The fund house acquired 16 lakh shares at ₹360 per share and another 16 lakh shares of ₹364.97 apiece. Shares of Campus Activewear had listed at a 23% premium on the exchange on Monday.
UPL Ltd: Has settled with Sebi a case pertaining to alleged failure to modify the terms of appointment of the auditor of its subsidiary. The company settled the proceedings initiated against it after paying ₹19.5 lakh as settlement charges.