Reliance Industries: Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged financial lending arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, and BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, have joined hands to set up an asset management company with a combined investment of $300 million. On Wednesday, in a joint statement with BlackRock, Jio Financial said that the joint venture (JV), Jio BlackRock, would deliver “tech-enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India."

Axis Bank: Private sector lender Axis Bank reported a 41% y-o-y increase in net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal, driven by higher net interest income and fee income. Net profit stood at ₹5,797 crore in the three months through June, compared to ₹4,125 crore during the corresponding period last year. Net interest income (NII) or core income jumped 27% year on year to ₹11,958 crore during the quarter ended June, as against ₹9,384 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 26, reporting a decline of 38 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹692.5 crore, compared to ₹1,131 crore in the year-ago period. The fall in the company's profit was on the back of weakness reported in its key segments. The IT major's consolidated revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹13,159 crore, reporting a rise of 3.5 per cent, compared to ₹12,707 crore in the year-ago period.

Marico: Packaged consumer goods company Marico Ltd has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals Private Ltd which owns plant-based nutrition brand Plix for ₹369 crore. “In line with our strategy to accelerate our diversification journey, the investment in Plix not only expands our total addressable market in value-added wellness foods and nutrition segments but also brings another digital-first brand with a distinct value proposition into our fold," Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico, said in a filing with the exchanges.

InterGlobe Aviation: In another wave of engine trouble in India, IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, will need to send some of its Airbus A320neo family aircraft using Pratt and Whitney engines for inspection as the US engine maker has suggested accelerated inspection of 600 aircraft worldwide. “We are in receipt of the information from the OEM Pratt and Whitney (P&W) regarding the outcome of the latest inspection of their engine. We are working closely with P&W to assess and minimize any potential impact to our fleet," a spokesperson for IndiGo said.

Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products reported 22% YoY jump in their profits which reached ₹337.7 crore during the quarter. The revenue of the company jumped 12.5% from ₹3,326.8 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹3,741.2 crore during the period under review. The EBITDA grew by 19% during Q1FY24 to ₹547 crore. The company said that the growth was mainly driven by strong growth of 16% in Indian business, 3% (constant currency) in international business, and 5% (constant currency) in non-branded business.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday announced the results for the quarter ended June 2023 and reported a PAT of ₹1402.5 crore, which is 46% up QoQ and 18% YoY. The total revenues of the firm also rose 7% QoQ and 29% YoY at ₹6,738.3 crore. The EBITDA of the pharma giant stood at ₹2,137.2 crore for Q1FY24, which is a 31.7% margin of the revenues. It was ₹1,778.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Jindal Stainless: Jindal Stainless Limited on Wednesday said it reported a consolidated PAT of ₹738 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year, a 45% YoY rise on the back of growth in the domestic market. The company further reported 25% YoY growth in net revenue from ₹8,119 crore in the same period last fiscal year to ₹10,184 crore in the current fiscal year. The company’s standalone sales volume for the quarter stood at 548,613 metric tonnes (MT), up 54% YoY, buoyed by macroeconomic factors, notwithstanding the global slump in sales and market volatility.

RVNL: The central government on 26 July announced the 'Offer for Sale' of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's 5.36 stake, it informed via a stock regulatory filing. The central government said that the floor price for the RVNL OFS shall be ₹119 per equity share. However, there is a discount of nearly 11 per cent from RVNL's current market price. The OFS will be open for non-retail and retail investors on July 27 and July 28 respectively.

Cipla: Cipla reported a 45.1% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at ₹995.7 crore as compared to ₹696.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year. The drug major’s revenue in Q1FY24 increased 17.7% to ₹6,328.9 crore from ₹5,375.2 crore, YoY, driven by performance in India, the US & South Africa. The company’s US business reported the highest-ever revenue of $ 222 million, registering a growth of 43% YoY growth driven by robust momentum in differentiated portfolios.