Stocks to Watch: RIL, Axis Bank, TechM, Marico, IndiGo, Dr Reddy's

InterGlobe Aviation: In another wave of engine trouble in India, IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, will need to send some of its Airbus A320neo family aircraft using Pratt and Whitney engines for inspection as the US engine maker has suggested accelerated inspection of 600 aircraft worldwide. “We are in receipt of the information from the OEM Pratt and Whitney (P&W) regarding the outcome of the latest inspection of their engine. We are working closely with P&W to assess and minimize any potential impact to our fleet," a spokesperson for IndiGo said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}