Stocks to Watch: RIL, Bajaj Fin, Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Prudential Life

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:

Reliance: Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm has purchased a 55.7% stake in Addverb Technologies, a Noida-based robotics company, for $132 million. Post the transaction, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) will have four directors on the board of Addverb of a total of nine directors, according to Sangeet Kumar, co-founder and chief executive of Addverb Technologies. Meanwhile, the Indian retailer has called for tighter regulation of marketplace e-commerce platforms to ensure such websites treat all sellers equally, four sources had told Reuters.

Bajaj Finance: Consumer financier Bajaj Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported an 85% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,125 crore for the three months to December, owing to higher interest income. Net interest income (NII) increased 40% to ₹6,000 crore in the December quarter of FY22, as against ₹4,296 crore in Q3 of the previous financial year. Interest income reversal for the quarter was ₹241 crore as compared to ₹450 crore in Q3 FY21. To be sure, the company said that the financials are not strictly comparable on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis due to dislocation caused by the pandemic last year.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank’s subsidiary has demanded promoters of Zee Entertainment to repay its loans, failing which it has threated to drag them to court and also write to the market regulator. This latest salvo from Axis Finance comes after Zee and Sony are looking at regulatory bodies to stamp their approval on the proposed merger.

Bharti Airtel: Reliance Jio has added mobile subscribers in the month of November, while Vodafone Idea continued to lose its subscriber base, according to the data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Reliance Jio has added 20 lakh mobile subscribers in November, taking the total base to 42.8 crore at the end of the month. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has gained 13 lakh subscribers for the reporting month and its total customer base stood at 35.5 crore.

Max Healthcare: Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, India’s second-largest hospital chain operator, plans to invest $450 million ( ₹3,346 crore) over the next four years as it gears up to add capacity after the country’s health care system last year was overwhelmed by the covid-19 pandemic.

AU Small Finance Bank: Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Tuesday said it has sanctioned financial assistance of ₹650 crore to AU Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank. The idea is to reach out, through the SFBs, to small-sized non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), microfinance institutions (MFIs) who in turn provide financial assistance to the small businesses and micro entrepreneurs.

ICICI Prudential Life: The company on Tuesday reported a marginal two per cent year-on-year growth in its net income to ₹311 crore for the December 2021 quarter, on higher sales of policies. The company has reported a 20 per cent growth in the value of the new business to ₹515 crore, while margins rose to 26.7 per cent in the quarter.

Dixon Tech: Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has entered into an equal joint venture with Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd, the owner of the boAt brand, to design and make wireless audio devices as the company boosts local production ahead of its initial public offering. The joint venture is targeting a revenue of ₹1,000 crore in the next four years, said top executives at the two companies. The move will help Imagine Marketing shift a significant part of its production base from China to India.

Trident Ltd: Textiles company Trident Ltd today reported an 88% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹211 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021. It was ₹112 crore in the same quarter of last year. The company's consolidated total income during the period under review stood at ₹1,983 crore as against ₹1,308 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Tata Elxsi: The company on Tuesday said its net profit increased 43.5 per cent to ₹151 crore in December quarter 2021-22. The company is among the world’s leading design and technology services providers across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. It had registered a net profit of ₹105.2 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.