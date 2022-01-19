Stocks to Watch: RIL, Bajaj Fin, Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Prudential Life

Bajaj Finance: Consumer financier Bajaj Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported an 85% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,125 crore for the three months to December, owing to higher interest income. Net interest income (NII) increased 40% to ₹6,000 crore in the December quarter of FY22, as against ₹4,296 crore in Q3 of the previous financial year. Interest income reversal for the quarter was ₹241 crore as compared to ₹450 crore in Q3 FY21. To be sure, the company said that the financials are not strictly comparable on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis due to dislocation caused by the pandemic last year.

