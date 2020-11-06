Stocks to Watch: RIL, bank stocks, NBFCs, Maruti Suzuki

NEW DELHI: Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Friday:

Maruti Suzuki: Japanese parent Suzuki Motor Corp expects a double-digit decline in net profit and revenue for this current fiscal, as the company is unlikely to recover the sales lost during the June quarter in India and Japan due to the pandemic. Maruti Suzuki India contributes over 50% to Suzuki’s revenue and bottomline.

RIL: Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has upheld an order by Sebi directing Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to pay ₹447 crore, along with 12% interest, for making alleged unlawful gains in securities trading. Separately, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will invest ₹9,555 crore for a little over 2% stake in RIL's retail unit.

Bank stocks: Indian banks are lending more as pent-up demand surfaces in the festival season, though growth is still nearly half that seen last year. Several lenders including SBI and HDFC Bank saw demand for housing and vehicle loans return to near pre-pandemic levels in the quarter ended September.

NBFCs: The Reserve Bank on Thursday came out with a Co-Lending Model (CLM) under which banks can provide loans along with NBFCs to priority sector borrowers based on a prior agreement.

Telecom stocks: The Supreme Court on Friday will pronounce its verdict on a plea by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) seeking details from Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd on segmented tariff or specific offers made by these mobile operators to some of their customers.

Aviation stocks: The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are allowed to operate will be increased to 70-75% of their pre-pandemic levels as the passenger traffic surges, the civil aviation ministry said on Thursday. As per the ministry, 2.05 lakh passengers travelled in domestic flights on 1 November.

Adani Transmission: On Thursday posted a 7% decline in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter to ₹214.13 crore, mainly on account of reduced income. Total income during July-September fell to ₹2,306.45 crore from ₹2,638.32 crore a year ago.

Berger Paints: The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹221 crore for the September against ₹194.7 crore a year ago, while revenue rose to ₹1,742.6 crore from ₹1,598.6 crore.

Dish TV India: The Direct-to-home company on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹64.51 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had reported a net loss of ₹96.37 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations fell 5.2% year-on-year to ₹846.36 crore.

Tata group: The National Anti-profiteering Authority has ordered Infiniti Retail, Tata group’s consumer durables and electronics retail arm under the brand Croma, to deposit ₹1.9 crore for allegedly profiteering from sales of cameras and power banks after GST rate was reduced in 2019.

