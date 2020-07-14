Zydus Wellness: The company believes that the impact of covid-19 on its business, supply chain and demand of products will not be significant. “We remain cautiously optimist about next 2 quarters of the Financial Year 2020-2021. Meanwhile, we are also finding newer ways of managing the business and have been working of changes in the business operating model, including the possibilities of using digital technology," Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing.