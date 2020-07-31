Stocks to Watch: RIL, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Adani Power, Torrent Pharma

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator’s chief executive officer Gopal Vittal hinted at another tariff hike, stressing that the telecom company’s average revenue per user (Arpu) needs to move to ₹200, and eventually to ₹300 per month, for a sustainable business model. Vittal, however, did not specify the timeline for hike in calls and data tariffs. He was speaking at an analysts’ call a day after the telco reported a loss of ₹15,933 crore for the June quarter.