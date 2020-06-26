NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Reliance Industries: Fitch Ratings has upgraded Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) long-term local-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to BBB+ from BBB with a stable outlook. It has also affirmed RIL's long-term foreign-currency IDR at BBB-.

Vedanta: Billionaire Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Ltd said it has received shareholders' nod for delisting the company. Vedanta Ltd had last month initiated the process for seeking shareholders' approval for delisting. While 93.342% of the votes were in favour of the proposal to delist, 6.658 % were against it, the filing said.

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 92.31% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹57.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of ₹751.71 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

Apollo Hospitals: Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Thursday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹209.60 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of one-off gains. The company had posted a net profit of ₹72.80 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Piramal Enterprises: Global private equity major The Carlyle Group has emerged as the frontrunner to buy a significant stake in Ajay Piramal-owned Piramal Group’s pharma businesses for around ₹3,500 crore.

Telecom companies: A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to TRAI and DoT to ensure telecom companies like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone, do not block incoming services on a subscriber's number during the covid outbreak for non-payment of dues.

Apollo Tyres: The company has commissioned its new manufacturing plant at Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. The facility, which is the company's seventh unit globally, has come up at an investment of ₹3,800 crore for the first phase, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

PNC Infratech: The company has won a ₹1,412 crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Uttar Pradesh.

Camlin Fine Sciences: Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd in its board meeting held on 25th June, 2020 has considered and approved the raising of funds of upto ₹180 crore ($23.8 million) from Infinity Holdings and its affiliated entities, with Convergent Finance LLP acting as an investment advisor.

Earnings: ITC, IRCTC, Coal India, Oil India Glenmark Pharma among other firms will announce their financial results for the quarter ended March today.

