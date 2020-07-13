Stocks to Watch: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Biocon, HDFC Bank, PVR

Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news on Monday:

RIL: Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc., will invest ₹730 crore for a 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, becoming the 12th entity to invest in the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL) in over three months. The deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 trillion, RIL said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has blocked Bharti Airtel Ltd’s Platinum and Vodafone Idea Ltd’s RedX premium plans that offer faster data speeds and priority services to high-paying postpaid customers, citing such schemes violate norms and could impact the quality of services for those outside the plans.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender has conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operation involving the unit’s former head, according to a Bloomberg report.

PVR: India’s biggest multiplex chain, PVR Cinemas is looking at diversifying its portfolio beyond screening theatrical movies to launch a range of food and beverage products that can be sold at both online and offline stores.

Biocon: The biopharmaceutical company has received regulatory approval for its drug Itolizumab to be used on coronavirus infected patients suffering from moderate to severe respiratory distress.

Shriram EPC: Engineering services provider Shriram EPC is raising ₹250 crore from Markab Capital, a Middle East focused multi-family office and merchant bank. The fund-raising will be in the form of allotment of equity shares by way of a preferential issue.

Avenue Supermarts: The company which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an 87.59% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹40.08 crore for the June quarter, impacted by the covid-19 crisis. Avenue Supermarts had posted a net profit of ₹323.06 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Escorts: The Competition Commission on Friday said it has given nod to acquisition of a little over 9 per cent stake in Escorts Ltd by Kubota Corporation, and 40% stake acquisition in Kubota Agricultural Machinery India by Escorts.

IRB Infra: The company has secured a ₹2,193-crore highway project in West Bengal under the Bhartmala Pariyojna. IRB Infrastructure said the project for widening of 63.83 km stretch on National Highways-19 is its first project in eastern India and marks its entry in the ninth state in the country. The section is part of the Golden Quadrilateral Project.

PNB Housing Finance: The company will seek shareholders' approval next month to raise up to ₹45,000 crore through debt securities.

